Assam Board class 12th Result 2020: Check AHSEC HS Result online in four simple steps

Assam Board class 12th Result 2020: AHSEC has announced HS Result 2020 at ahsec.nic.in. Here’s how students can check their results online by following four simple steps.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 09:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Assam HS Result 2020: How to check

Over two lakh students has got their Assam Board 12th Result 2020 today. Assam Board class 12th results 2020. Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the class 12th or HSSLC Result today at 9 am. Students who have taken the exam will be able to check their results online by following four simple steps. Checking results online is very easy. One must ensure that they have a smartphone or a computer with an active internet connection to check their results. Students should also keep their admit cards handy before checking their results online. The roll number, date of birth and other details mentioned in the admit card have to be entered in the login page to check the scores.

Assam Board HS Result 2020 Live Update

4 simple steps to check Assam Board 12th Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam AHSEC at ahsec.nic.in

Step 2:Click on Assam Class 12th/HSSLC result 2020 link flashing on the homepage.

Direct link to check Assam HS Result 2020



Step 3: Key in your roll number and other login credentials as required . Your Assam Class 12th result will be displayed on screen



Step 4: Download and take its print out.

AHSEC Result 2020 declared, check pass percent, topper list here

Students can also check their Assam Board Class 12th Result 2020 on other alternative websites like www.resultsassam.nic.in, the results will be available at www.asssamresult.in, www.schools9.com, www.newsnation.in, www.newsstate.com, , www.EduAssam.com, www.vidyavision.com, www.exametc.com, www.ExamResults.net/assam/, www.assamresult.co.in etc.

