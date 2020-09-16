Assam CEE admit card 2020 released at astu.ac.in, here’s how to download hall ticket

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE 2020) admit card on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at astu.ac.in.

The Assam CEE examination will be conducted on September 20, 2020, from 11 am to 2 pm, at various centres spread across the state. The results for which will be declared on or before September 30, 2020.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their respective centres or else they won’t be entertained.

How to download Assam CEE admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at astu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR CEE 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Assam CEE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.