Home / Education / Assam GDS results 2020 declared at appost.in, here’s how to check

Assam GDS results 2020 declared at appost.in, here’s how to check

Assam GDS results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at appost.in.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 15:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Assam GDS results 2020. (Screengrab )

Assam GDS results 2020: India Post has declared the result for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam for Assam Circle on its official website. This year, a total of 915 candidates have qualified the exam.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at appost.in.

The recruitment drive was conducted to fill 919 vacancies of GDS for Assam Circle.

How to check Assam GDS results 2020:



Visit the official website at appost.in



On the homepage, under the “Results Released” section, click on the link that reads, “Assam (919 Posts)”

The Assam GDS results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Take the print out of the results for future use.

