Assam HS Class 12th Result 2020: AHSEC to declare HS final year results soon, here's list of websites to check scores

Assam 12th Result 2020: After the results are declared, students of class 12 who have appeared for the Assam HSSLC exam will be able to check their results online at ahsec.nic.in. Here’s the list of alternative websites to check result.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 08:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Assam 12th Result 2020. (HT file)

Assam 12th Result 2020: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Assam Board class 12th or HSSLC exam results today, on June 25 at 9 am on its official website.

After the results are declared, students of class 12 who have appeared for the Assam HSSLC exam will be able to check their results online at ahsec.nic.in. Besides www.ahsec.nic.in and www.resultsassam.nic.in, the results will be available at www.asssamresult.in, www.schools9.com, www.newsnation.in, www.newsstate.com, , www.EduAssam.com, www.vidyavision.com, www.exametc.com, www.ExamResults.net/assam/, www.assamresult.co.in etc.

Assam HS Result 2020 Live Updates

Nearly 2.3 lakh students have taken the Assam Board class 12th exam. Assam HSSLC exam was conducted from February 12 to March 14 at 772 exam centres spread across the state.

Pankaj Borthakur, Assam Higher Secondary Exam Controller, had recently informed Hindustan Times that the council will also send the result in PDF form to all higher secondary institutions in Assam. He also said that the hard copy of the mark sheet and certificate of all students will be sent to schools within one week after declaration of results.



How to check Assam HSSLC Results 2020: 

1. Visit the official website at ahsec.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on Assam Class 12th/HSSLC result 2020 link

3. Key in your credentials and submit

4. The Assam Class 12th result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its print out for future use.

