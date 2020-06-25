Assam HS Result 2020 announced at ahsec.nic.in, check class 12th topper List, pass percentage of arts, commerce, science here

Results of the Class 12 board exams of higher secondary exam conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) at 9:00 am on Thursday.

“Students can get their results and mark sheets from these websites by keying in their roll numbers,” said Pankaj Borthakur, controller of examinations, AHSEC.

“Those students who are not satisfied with their results can apply online for re-checking from June 27 at www.ahsec.nic.in and www.punariskshan.in by submitting the necessary fees,” he added.

ASSAM 12th ARTS RESULT

The Arts stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 78.28% in comparison to last year’s 75.14%. Among regular candidates, girls recorded overall pass percentage of 85.02% while for boys the figure was 78.63%.

A total of 168,367 had appeared in the stream of which 19850 secured first division (over 60% marks). Darrang district with 89.07% had the best pass percentage among all districts while Hailakandi with 56.29% was at the bottom.

Assam HS Result 2020 Arts Topper: Pubali Deka of Patharighat Higher Secondary School in Darrang and Shraddha Borgohain of Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon were the joint 1st rank holders in the Arts stream securing 481 marks of a total 500. A total of 44 students were in the list of top 10 rank holders.

ASSAM 12th COMMERCE RESULTS

The overall pass percentage in the Commerce stream was 88.18% in comparison to last year’s 87.59%. Among regular students, pass percentage of girls was 93.85% while for boys it was 89.55%.

Of the 17713 students in the stream 3870 secured first division. Chirang, Majuli and West Karbi Anglong districts recorded 100% pass percentage while Hailakandi with 69.08% was the lowest.

Assam HS Result 2020 Commerce Topper: Krishna Maheswari of Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh was the topper in the Commerce stream securing 471 marks of a total 500. Harpreet Kaur (468) of Sonari Junior College, Charaideo came second followed by Binita Saha (466) of Ramanuj Gupta Junior College, Cachar. A total of 23 students secured the top 10 ranks.

ASSAM 12th SCIENCE RESULTS

The Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 88.06% in comparison to last year’s 86.59%. Among regular students girls had a pass percentage of 94.33% in comparison to boys 91.09%.

Of the 39,574 students who appeared in the stream 16928 secured first division. Sivasagar district had the highest pass percentage of 95.97% and Kokrajhar was lowest at 70.04%.

Assam HS Result 2020 Science Topper: Abinash Kalita of Anundoram Barooah Academy, Barpeta secured the first position in the Science stream scoring 486 marks out of 500. Nayeema Firdous Borbhuyan (482) of Concept Junior College, Nagaon came second and Preetpal Bezbaruah (481) of Sai Vikash Junior College, Guwahati came third. A total of 25 students secured the top 10 positions.

Vocational Result 2020: A total of 840 students appeared in the Vocational stream of which 222 secured first division. The pass percentage in the Vocational stream was 91.55%.