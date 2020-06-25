Assam HS Result 2020 Live Updates: AHSEC Class12th Result 2020 to be declared soon at ahsec.nic.in

Over 2.3 lakh students will get their Assam Board class 12th results 2020. Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is going to announce the Assam Board class 12th results today, on June 25 at 9 am. Students who have taken the exam will be able to check their scores online from the official website at ahsec.nic.in. Assam HSSLC or class 12th exam 2020 was conducted from February 12 to March 14 at 772 examination centres in Assam. This year, the result was delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. According to the exam controller Pankaj Borthakur, the hard copy of the mark sheet and certificate of all students will be sent to schools within one week, he added. Follow this liveblog to get latest updates about the results, exam, pass percentage and topper list.

06:39 am IST AHSEC Assam HS Result 2020: Where to check class 12th results? Students who have taken the Assam Board class 12th exams will be able to check their results online at ahsec.nic.in . They will have to key in their roll number and date of birth in the result login page.




