Assam HSLC examination 2021 schedule released, here’s direct link

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 20:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Assam HSLC examination 2021. (HT file )

Assam HSLC examination 2021: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has released the schedule for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrasa examinations on its official website.

Students can check the Assam HSLC examination 2021 schedule online at sebaonline.org.

As per the schedule, the board will conduct the Assam HSLC examination from May 11 to June 1, 2021. The examination will be held in pen and paper mode. The DISHA Psychometric Test will be held on June 2, 2021.

The practical examinations is scheduled to be conducted from March 4 to 5, 2021.

Direct link to check Assam HSLC examination 2021 schedule

