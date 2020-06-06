Assam HSLC Result 2020 Live Updates: SEBA to declare 10th result today at 9 am

Assam HSLC Result 2020 LIVE: Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will declare the HSLC or class 10th result today at 9 am. The results will be declared online on the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org. There are some other third party websites as well which will show the Assam HSLC Results. Here in the liveblog, we will tell you about the details of Assam HSLC Result, list of websites where result can be checked, steps to check results online, pass percentage, topper list and other details. Follow live updates here.

08:35 am IST Assam Board HSLC Result 2020: Last year details In the year 2019, the Assam HSLC Result was declared on May 15.



