Assam HSLC Result 2020: SEBA Class 10th Result 2020 announced, here’s how to check

Assam HSLC Result 2020: SEBA Assam Class 10th Result has been declared. Here’s how to check your class 10th results online at sebaonline.org.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 09:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SEBA HSLC Result 2020 (HT File)

Assam HSLC Result 2020: Assam Board has announced the class 10th or HSLC result on Saturday, June 6 on its official website. Students who took the examination will be able to check their results online. The result can be checked on various other websites.

Students should keep their admit card handy before checking their results. Candidates will have to key in the roll number/ registration number as mentioned in their hall ticket.

How to check SEBA HSLC Result 2020:

Visit any of the website mentioned above

Click on Assam Class 10th/HSLC result 2020 link



Key in your roll number and other login credentials as required

Your Assam Class 10th result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to Assam HSLC Result 2020

Here’s a full list of websites where the Assam HSLC Result 2020 has been uploaded:

sebaonline.org, resultassam.nic.in, examresults.net, examresults.net/assam, indiaresults.com, exametc.com, newsnation.in, iresults.net, assamjobalerts.com, assamresult.in, results.siksha, assam.siksha

Follow Live Updates here

Students can also download android app named SEBA Results 2020 from Google Play Store to check the results.

