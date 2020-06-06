Sections
Home / Education / Assam HSLC Result 2020: SEBA to declare class 10th result today at sebaonline.org

Assam HSLC Result 2020: SEBA to declare class 10th result today at sebaonline.org

Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2020: SEBA HSLC Result 2020 will be declared today at 9 am. Candidates can check their results online at sebaonline.org. Check full details here.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Assam HSLC Result 2020 (HT File)

Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2020: Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will announce the HSLC or class 10th result 2020 today at 9 am. Students will be able to check their results online at sebaonline.org. Over 3 lakh candidates are waiting their Assam Board HSLC Result 2020.

After the result is declared, candidates will be able to check their results on various other third- party website. Here we provide you the list of websites where Assam HSLC results can be checked.

Here’s the list of websites where SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2020 can be checked:

SEBA Assam HSLC results 2020 will be available on sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com etc.

Candidates can also download an android app named ‘SEBA Results 2020’ from the Google Play Store and check their results.



Earlier this week, SEBA Secretary Suranjana Senapati told HT that the Assam board 10th result will be declared on June 6 at 9 am. Students will not have to go anywhere to check their board results. The scorecards will be available on the official website. Students will have to login using their name, roll number and other required login credentials to check their SEBA HSLC Result 2020.

