Assam Police constable admit card 2020 released at slprbassam.in

Candidates who have registered for the Assam Police recruitment can download their admit card online at slprbassam.in.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 19:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Assam Police constable admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam on Saturday released the admit card for Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST & PET) for the recruitment of Constable (Un-Armed Branch & Armed Branch) on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the Assam Police recruitment can download their admit card online at slprbassam.in.

The Assam Police is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 2391 vacancies of constables (UB) and 4271 of Constable (AB).

Here’s a direct link to download the admit card.



How to Download Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2020:



1. Visit the official website at slprbassam.in



2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to Download’, against recruitment of Constables in Assam Police in pursuance to advertisement issued on 25-04-2018 & Notice / Addendum issued on 19-12-2019

3. Key in your credentials and log in

4. Download SLPRB Constable Admit Card for future reference

