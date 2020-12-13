Sections
Home / Education / Assam Police SI results 2020 declared at slprbassam.in, here's how to check

Assam Police SI results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their SLPRB Assam Police SI results online at slprbassam.in.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 10:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Assam Police SI results 2020. (Screengrab )

Assam Police SI results 2020: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has declared the result of recruitment exam for the of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their SLPRB Assam Police SI results online at slprbassam.in.

The Sub-Inspector recruitment examination was conducted on November 22, 2020.

Assam Police SI results 2020 Link 1.



Assam Police SI results 2020 Link 2.



How to check Assam Police SI results 2020:



Visit the official website at slprbassam.in



On the homepage, click on the one of the links to check Assam Police SI results 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Assam Police SI results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

