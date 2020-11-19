Assam TET 2020: Registration for HS level to begin tomorrow at ssa.assam.gov.in, check details

Assam TET 2020: The Secondary Education Department of Assam on Wednesday released an official notification for the Assam Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) for Higher Secondary level on its official website. The online registration process for Assam TET will begin on November 20, 2020.

Once the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Assam TET 2020 online at ssa.assam.gov.in on or before November 30, 2020. The last date for fee payment is December 3, 2020.

The department will conduct the Assam TET for Higher Secondary level examination on January 10, 2021.

Candidates should possess Post-Graduation with at least 50 % marks (or its equivalent) from recognized University and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teachers Education recognized institution, but degrees obtained from off campus and distance education institutions shall not be considered as valid. (If the Territorial Jurisdiction of the institution is beyond their approved jurisdiction then the Institution and the subject in which the degree is awarded must have approval of UGC and all other concerned authorities).

“Age of the candidate must not be less than 21 years of age. At the time of appointment in Govt./Prov. Schools upper and lower age limit will be applicable as per the Govt. rules/act prevailing at that time,” reads an official notification.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC and PWD candidates, the registration fee is Rs 300.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.