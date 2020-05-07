Sections
Home / Education / Assam thinks of rescheduling school calendar due to Covid-19 lockdown

Assam thinks of rescheduling school calendar due to Covid-19 lockdown

Schools session in Assam start from January and end in December, but from this year the government is contemplating extending it till March like in other parts of the country and starting the next session from April.

Updated: May 07, 2020 19:40 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Representational image. (HT file)

In view of the lockdown and its affect on education, the Assam government is considering changes in the school calendar.

Schools session in Assam start from January and end in December, but from this year the government is contemplating extending it till March like in other parts of the country and starting the next session from April.

“This year we are announcing summer break for schools from May 1 to May 31 in view of the lockdown. Therefore, even if lockdown is lifted after May 17, students don’t have to come to school till the end of the month,” Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

He said that this year results of Class 10 and Class 12 boards will be announced in June and instead of hard copies digitized mark sheets will be given to students online.



“Students can take admissions in schools and colleges using these digital mark sheets. The admission process will be conducted online. School and college authorities can verify the mark sheets from the officials websites of the respective boards,” Sarma said.

In order to help students from the state wishing to come back, the state government has decided to give Rs 5,000 each to students coming back from West and South India, Rs 3,000 each to those returning from North India and Rs 2,000 each to those coming back from East India.

Those interested to return can call at 18003453525 or email to assamstudenthelpdesk@gmail.com. The financial assistance will be given after the students return to Assam.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
May 07, 2020 18:55 IST
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
May 07, 2020 18:55 IST
LIVE: With 1,362 new cases, Maharashtra’s tally climbs to 18,120
May 07, 2020 20:00 IST

latest news

Zoom acquires security startup Keybase as it aims at end-to-end encryption
May 07, 2020 20:11 IST
Work from home likely to become permanent reality for some IT employees post lockdown in Pune
May 07, 2020 20:10 IST
No new Covid case reported from 13 states, UTs in last 24 hrs: Health Min
May 07, 2020 20:07 IST
17-year-old Ludhiana girl shoots herself dead with father’s pistol
May 07, 2020 20:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.