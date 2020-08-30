Sections
Home / Education / Assam HSLC students who scored above 75% to get cash award in stead of computer this year

Assam HSLC students who scored above 75% to get cash award in stead of computer this year

Assam government has decided to deposit Rs 20,000 in the bank account of a student scoring star marks or 75 per cent in High School Leaving Certificate examinations from this year.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 08:53 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Guwahati

(HT File)

Assam Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the government will give cash to the meritorious students of Class-X examination instead of providing computers as “many parts come from China and other countries” and are difficult to source during the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said, the state government has decided to deposit Rs 20,000 in the bank account of a student scoring star marks or 75 per cent in High School Leaving Certificate examinations from this year.

“Usually we give a computer to each student getting star marks. As many parts of a computer come from China and other countries and it is not conducive for us to buy it now, we have decided to deposit Rs 20,000 to each student in their bank accounts,” he added.

This year, 16,944 students have scored star marks and bank details of 16,648 have already been collected, he said.



Sarma also said that as the government does not install the latest softwares like Microsoft Windows in the computers, so most of the students change it after getting machines.

“We plan to roll out the scheme by depositing the money on September 12. We will need Rs 33-34 crore for this scheme,” he added.

The minister also informed that 8,000 Namghars (a place of worship for Vaishnavite followers) will be given Rs 2.5 lakh of financial assistance each as part of the Budget announcements, including those from outside the state.

“In the Budget, we had announced to give Rs 10 lakh each to 377 religious places like temples, masjids and churches.

For this, we sanctioned Rs 37.7 crore today,” he added.

Stating that all schemes will be completed by November 30, Sarma said two special programmes and several infrastructure related projects will be announced next week.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi Lt Governor gives nod to hold JEE, NEET exams in city: Sources
Aug 30, 2020 08:56 IST
How to take care of yourself while outside? Google has an answer
Aug 30, 2020 08:52 IST
Hope new education policy will recapture India’s past glory as a centre of learning: Minister
Aug 30, 2020 08:48 IST
Top union ministry officials review management of Covid-19 in UTs
Aug 30, 2020 08:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.