Sections
Home / Education / Assam to set up 40-member committee to analyse Centre’s New Education Policy

Assam to set up 40-member committee to analyse Centre’s New Education Policy

“The committee will submit its report by December 31 and by January we want to prepare the blueprint for implementation in the state,” Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told a press conference here.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 15:29 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Assam

The Assam government will set up a 40-member committee to initiate implementation of the Centrte’s New Education Policy (NEP) in the state, a minister said on Saturday.

The panel, headed by the education department’s principal secretary, will be set up by next week.

“The committee will submit its report by December 31 and by January we want to prepare the blueprint for implementation in the state,” Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told a press conference here.

The panel will be divided into several sub-groups to study and analyse the various facets of the new policy, he said.



The implementation of NEP will require certain structural reforms and the commitee will work towards ensuring a smooth transition, Sarma said.

“The Assam government welcomes the new policy, which is a historic step as it will bring about integration of different streams, art, culture and languages, particularly the regional languages,” the minister said.

Sarma also said that some of the reforms suggested in NEP have already been initated in the state.

It is a very liberal policy with education being imparted in the mother tongue or regional language till Class 5, universalisation of education till Class 12, students getting the oppurtunity to pursue inter-disciplinary subjects in college, stress on vocational studies, among others, he said.

The new policy was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

New Education Policy drops Chinese, after listing it in draft version
Aug 01, 2020 15:30 IST
Angad on nepotism: Rather pointing fingers, I see this as good competition
Aug 01, 2020 15:24 IST
China condemns Germany’s Hong Kong extradition suspension
Aug 01, 2020 15:19 IST
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, lockdown in containment zones of Himachal Pradesh extended till August 31
Aug 01, 2020 15:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.