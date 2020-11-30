Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Assam University Recruitment 2020: 73 teaching vacancies on offer, here’s direct link

Assam University Recruitment 2020: 73 teaching vacancies on offer, here’s direct link

Assam University Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at aus.ac.in on or before December 8, 2020, until 5pm.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 09:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Assam University Recruitment 2020. (HT file )

Assam University Recruitment 2020: Assam University has invited online application for the recruitment of Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at aus.ac.in on or before December 8, 2020, until 5pm. However, the last date for submission of downloaded application form along with the enclosures is December 14, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 73 vacancies, out of which 23 vacancies are each for Professor, and Associate Professor, and 27 for Assistant Professor.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the UR, OBC & EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while SC, ST, PWD and women candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Nov 30, 2020 09:46 IST
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Nov 30, 2020 10:23 IST
Covid-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu to continue till Dec 30
Nov 30, 2020 10:27 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 tally drops to 38,772; total recoveries nearing 8.9 million
Nov 30, 2020 10:04 IST

latest news

Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple on Guru Nanak Jayanti
Nov 30, 2020 10:43 IST
‘One guy cannot win you the game’, Harbhajan backs Kohli after India’s loss
Nov 30, 2020 10:43 IST
Support for Suga in Japan slides as Covid-19 wave worsens
Nov 30, 2020 10:41 IST
Covid: Rajasthan imposes night curfew between Dec 1 and 31 in 13 districts
Nov 30, 2020 10:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.