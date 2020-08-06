ATMA 2020 admit card released at atmaaims.com

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) on Thursday released the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2020 admit card on its official website.

Students who have registered for the ATMA 2020 can download their admit cards online at atmaaims.com.

ATMA, a national-level test, is conducted for admissions to various MBA programmes in Business schools spread across India.

In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic and keeping students safety in mind the ATMA 2020 exam will be held in an online mode .

How to download ATMA admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at atmaaims.com

Step 2: On the Home Page, go to Candidate Login

Step 3: Key in your credentials and login

Step 4: Download the ATMA admit Card for future use.