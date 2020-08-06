Sections
ATMA 2020 admit card released at atmaaims.com

Students who have registered for the ATMA 2020 can download their admit cards online at www.atmaaims.com.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 16:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ATMA 2020 admit card. (unsplash )

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) on Thursday released the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2020 admit card on its official website.

ATMA, a national-level test, is conducted for admissions to various MBA programmes in Business schools spread across India.

In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic and keeping students safety in mind the ATMA 2020 exam will be held in an online mode .



How to download ATMA admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at atmaaims.com

Step 2: On the Home Page, go to Candidate Login

Step 3: Key in your credentials and login

Step 4: Download the ATMA admit Card for future use.

