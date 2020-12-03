Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / AYUSH counselling round 1 results 2020 to be declared tommorow, here’s how to check

AYUSH counselling round 1 results 2020 to be declared tommorow, here’s how to check

AYUSH counselling round 1 results 2020: After the results are announced, candidates who have registered for the round 1 of AYUSH counselling 2020 will be able to check their results online at aaccc.gov.in.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 11:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AYUSH counselling round 1 results 2020. (PTI file )

AYUSH counselling round 1 results 2020: AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will declare the results of round 1 AYUSH counselling 2020 on Friday, December 4, 2020, on its official website.

After the results are announced, candidates who have registered for the round 1 of AYUSH counselling 2020 will be able to check their results online at aaccc.gov.in.

According to the counselling schedule, candidates who will be shortlisted in the first round of counselling will have to report to the institute allotted to them and complete all admission formalities from December 5 to 12, 2020.

How to check AYUSH counselling round 1 results 2020 after it is declared:



Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in



On the homepage, click on the link to check the results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AYUSH counselling round 1 results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah assures Tamil Nadu, Kerala CMs of help over Cyclone Burevi
Dec 03, 2020 10:56 IST
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Dec 03, 2020 11:18 IST
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
Dec 03, 2020 10:00 IST
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
Dec 03, 2020 09:30 IST

latest news

No fresh appointments in Railways for ‘khalasi’; post to be filled with regular employees: Order
Dec 03, 2020 11:48 IST
Declare journalists who die of coronavirus as Covid-19 warriors: Press council to Centre
Dec 03, 2020 11:47 IST
Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high as banks, Reliance gain
Dec 03, 2020 11:45 IST
Pavitra Punia responds to claims she’s married, cheated on husband
Dec 03, 2020 11:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.