Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020: 49 vacancies for supervisors on offer

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020: Bank of Baroda has invited applications for the recruitment of business correspondent supervisors on contractual basis on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in the prescribed format on or before July 31, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 49 vacancies of supervisors in various districts. Out of which, 4 vacancies are each for Bharuch, Mahisagar, and Valsad district, 2 each for Narmada, and Tapi district, one each for Dadar and Nagar Haveli, and Chotta Udaipur district, 3 for Vadodara district, 6 each for Dahod and Panchmahal district, and 8 each for Navasari and Surat district.

The candidates must have knowledge of computers (MS Office, Email, Internet, etc.) in order to be eligible to apply for the vacancies of supervisors at BOB. The candidates should also be the resident of the same Districts or adjoining Districts where the vacancies are declared and proficient in local language.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. No written examination will be conducted for the recruitment process.

For more details regarding how to apply, age limit, and etc, candidates are advised to read the official notification.