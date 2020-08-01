Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 28 posts of officers, clerk, details here

Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Bank of India has opened its application window for recruitment against 28 vacancies for the posts of officers and clerk, on August 1. The vacancies are only for sportsperson who are qualified as sporting event/ championship. The last date to apply is August 16. Aspirants can apply online at bankofindia.co.in/careers. There are a total of 14 vacancies for the post of officers and 14 for clerk. Selection will be based on shortlisting for interview and/or field trials.

Name of Sports:- Officers Post-- Clerk Post

1. Archery ------------2 -------------------2

2. Athletics ------------2 -----------------2

3. Boxing --------------2----------------- 2

4. Gymnastics-------- 2---

5.Swimming --------- 2------------------ 2

6. Table Tennis ------2 -

7. Weightlifting -------2 ------------------2

8 .Wrestling ----------- 2----------------- 2

Total--------------------- 14 -------------14

Eligibility

For the post of Officers-

Educational Qualification ---Bachelor Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Sports Qualification--- Sporting Event / Championship classified under Category A, B and C

Age Limit:

Minimum : 18 years

Maximum : 25 years

For the Post of Clerk--

Educational Qualification--- Pass in X Standard examination or equivalent as the case may be

Sports Qualification--- Sporting Event / Championship classified under Category D

Age Limit:

Minimum :18 years (20 years for Khelo India sporting event)

Maximum : 25 years

CATEGORIES--

Category – A --Olympic Games, World Championships, World Cup

Category – B ---Asian Games, Asian Championship (Senior), Common Wealth Games

Category – C--- Youth Olympic Games, Asian Championships (Junior), South Asian Games (SAF), Any other recognized International Sports Championship

Category – D --World Police & Fire Games, National Games, National Championship (Senior & Junior), Federation Cup National, All India Inter State Championship (Senior), All India Inter University Tournament, National School Games, Khelo India (Minimum Age Limit – 20 years)

Selection Procedure:

Selection will be through shortlisting for interview and / or field trials based on their qualification, experience and overall suitability for the post.

Shortlisting in Officer cadre will be through screening of an application, the conduct of field trials in the respective sport followed by an interview.

Shortlisting in Clerical cadre will be through screening of applications and conduct of field trials.

