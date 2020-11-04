Bar Council of India allows combination of online and physical exams

Sections
In May and June, BCI had released a circular stating that second and fourth semester students pursuing the LLB course should be promoted based on a physical examination conducted within a month of the colleges reopening

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 09:25 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Less than a week after a Maharashtra-based student activist group approached the Bar Council of India (BCI) seeking clarity on whether promoting law students -- except those in their final or sixth semester -- to the next grade without a physical exam will be considered valid, the council has released another circular relaxing its stand.

In a circular released on November 1, BCI has stated that its original decision was passed believing that Covid-19 pandemic will subside soon. “However, the pandemic still persists and therefore, the council has resolved that examinations of all intermediary along with final year exams maybe held online if universities/colleges are able to do so,” it stated. It added that in case of students who cannot appear or pass the exam due to any problem, they be given a chance to do so within a month of the physical reopening of colleges.

In May and June, BCI had released a circular stating that second and fourth semester students pursuing the three-year LLB course should be promoted based on a physical examination conducted within a month of the colleges reopening. However, all Maharashtra state universities have already promoted all students, except final year students, based on their previous semester performance.

“The circular BCI released in May had clear directions that examinations of all students, except final year students, should be conducted within one month of reopening of colleges. Despite such clear directions, universities across Maharashtra decided to declare results of second and fourth year students without conducting physical exams,” said a statement released by Student Law Council, a state-based student group.

“Our concern was whether the promotion certificates approved by the state universities will be accepted and considered valid by the BCI in the future. This new circular has brought clarity and now the state universities need to accept the same,” said Sachin Pawar, president of the group.

A spokesperson for the University of Mumbai told HT that the latest circular released by BCI will be studied and an appropriate decision will be taken in the matter soon.

