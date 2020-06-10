Bar Council of India tells varsities to promote all law students, barring those in final year

The Bar Council of India (BCI)—a statutory body of the country that regulates legal practice and education in India—has asked universities to promote all law students, except those in the final year, on the basis of their previous year’s marks and performance in the internal examination of the current year, inform officials.

In a missive sent to vice-chancellors and registrars of all law varsities as well as the principals, deans, and head of departments of all centres of legal education of the country including Allahabad University (AU), BCI secretary Srimanto Sen has sent fresh guidelines as decided by BCI for promotion of law students to the next year and the criteria for law exams amid the Covid-19 crisis, said Dean (Law) of AU Prof RK Chaubey.

He said that AU will now have to take the necessary action as per the directives issued by BCI.

AU PRO Shailendra Mishra said that the university was committed to adhering to BCI guidelines and that BCI letter would now be put before the appropriate bodies of the central university for necessary action.

The missive, a copy of which is with HT, says that the general council of BCI in its meeting held on May 24 has resolved to pass these resolutions and guidelines, in the light of detailed guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission on April 27.

BCI has held that final year students of 3 years and 5 years of law courses may be allowed to appear in online examinations. However, the Universities must adopt an alternative strategy for conducting examinations for those students who are unable to avail the online examinations for any reason, it adds.

For intermediate semester students, the BCI has asked institutions to promote them on the basis of performance of previous years and marks obtained in internal examination of the current year. The Universities are directed to conduct the end semester examination within a month of reopening of the colleges, the letter directs.

BCI has made plain that universities must adhere to Covid-19 protocol and ensure that the norms of social distancing are adhered to on the campus and all classrooms and examination halls are sanitized from time to time. The safety and health of the students should not be compromised at any cost, it makes clear.

The Universities have also been instructed to maintain the highest academic standards and integrity in conducting the examinations.