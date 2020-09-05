Barmer’s Geeta Mali, only teacher from Rajasthan to get National Teachers’Award

The 2006 catastrophic flood in Rajasthan’s Barmer district claimed 104 lives and destroyed everything, but it could not deter a woman committed to her goals. Despite the sinister picture of floods, where everything was drowned in water for about one and a half year, this woman remained unphased and continued with her sole mission to impart education to village students.

Here, we are talking about Geeta Mali, a resident of Sarupaniyon Maliyon Ka was in Kawas village of Rajasthan’s Barmer district, the only teacher from Rajasthan to get this year’s National Teachers’ Award.

Geeta’s story does not begin from here. Like other girls in rural Rajasthan, Geeta too had left her study to join household works. After completing upper primary education, her family members disallowed her from going outside the village to get higher studies as there was no facility of higher education in her village.

In 2000, she got married and reached her in-laws house in Kawas village about 25 kilometers from Barmer district headquarter. According to Geeta, no one was educated at her in-laws place due to which they did not allow her to study. But Geeta decided to complete her study and somehow managed to fill form for secondary class.

“As my in-laws were against my study, I had to study secretly. Even when I went to fetch water, about three to four kilometers away from my house with earthen pot on my head, I had books in my hands,” said Geeta adding that in this way she completed her secondary and senior secondary education.

She further said that in 2002 government had opened schools in remote rural areas. Despite being opposed by family members at my in-laws place, I somehow managed to get selected as a teacher.

“As there was no school building, I had to teach the village students under a tree. Later, I convinced my family members, who agreed to donate land for the school,” she said. Geeta further that she continued her studies and completed BSTC with correspondence and then did graduation and completed B.Ed and a Masters degree.

Geeta said the catastrophic floods of 2006 in our area claimed 104 lives and destroyed everything, including my village and nearby surroundings. She said that their area remained in water for over one and a half year and even the school building was drowned. “I found out that it was not possible to get rid of water in the near future, but as I did not want to disturb education of my village student, I managed a makeshift arrangement and started school in a tent on a sand dune,” said Geeta.

She further said that seeing her commitment, people come forward to support her. “Presently I have 75 students in our primary school, and a building. Few years back, there was no toilet facility in the school but with support from local donors and some government schemes I have managed toilets in the school,” she said.

On how she feels on getting the coveted award, she said that it was a proud moment not only for her, but for the entire region. It will inspire other girls like her to come forward and fulfill their dreams. “I appeal to all parents and people in the society to allow and encourage girls to study,” said Geeta adding “I also want to tell the girls that we can face every situation and fulfill our dream if we are determined.”