Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / BCECE UGMAC revised counselling schedule out, merit list to be released tomorrow

BCECE UGMAC revised counselling schedule out, merit list to be released tomorrow

BCECE UGMAC 2020:Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on Thursday released revised schedule of counselling for Undergraduate medical admission counselling (UGMAC) 2020 on its official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 11:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BCECE UGMAC revised counselling schedule out (HT File)

BCECE UGMAC 2020:Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on Thursday released revised schedule of counselling for Undergraduate medical admission counselling (UGMAC) 2020 on its official website. According to the schedule, the merit list and counselling programme will be released on December 26. BCECEB had earlier extended the last date to register for 2nd round of seat allocation till December 26. Candidates can register online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

After the publication of seat allocation result at 10 pm on December 26, updated seat matrix will be released on December 28 at 10 am.The proposed date of offline counselling (mop-up round) is December 28 and 29.

The detailed counselling programme for BCECE UGMAC 2020 will be uploaded on the official website on December 26.

Click here to check official notice

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi releases Rs18,000 crore as part of PM-Kisan scheme, addresses farmers across states
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Apologise, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell in Kabul
by Shishir Gupta
‘Do they take your land too?’ PM Modi’s veiled dig at farmers’ protest
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
India announce playing XI for 2nd Test, Gill & Siraj to make debuts
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Powerhouse of nutrition
by Prerna Gauba
‘Do they take your land too?’ PM Modi’s veiled dig at farmers’ protest
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Vikram’s second look from Cobra released on Christmas. See poster
by Haricharan Pudipeddi
Make your home Christmas ready
by Prerna Gauba
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.