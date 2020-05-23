Sections
Home / Education / BCECEB Engineering Diploma Admissions: DCECE 2020 registration deadline extended

BCECEB Engineering Diploma Admissions: DCECE 2020 registration deadline extended

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has extended the deadline to apply for Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam (DCECE) 2020.

Updated: May 23, 2020 16:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar DCECE application deadline extended (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has extended the deadline to apply for Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam (DCECE) 2020. Earlier the last date to apply was May 24 which has been extended till June 9. Aspirants who have not yet applied can do it now online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

REVISED DATES:

Online Registration Closing Date- June 9, 11: 59 pm

Last date of payment through Challan after submission of application form - June 10

Last date of payment through Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card after submission of the Online Application Form of Registered Candidate - June 11



Online Editing of Application Form---- June 12 to 15 (11:59 PM)

Issue of Online Admit Card --- To be notified later on.

Proposed Date of Examination ---- To be notified later on

Click here to apply online

BCECEB conducts the DCECE exam every year for aspirants who wish to take admission in three-year diploma course in engineering after completing class 12th. 

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gambhir had huge talent but couldn’t control his anger: Ex-chief selector
May 23, 2020 17:32 IST
22 of 76 Haryana natives deported from US test corona-positive: Minister Vij
May 23, 2020 17:28 IST
Goa seeks ICMR nod to conduct antibody tests on arriving air passengers
May 23, 2020 17:31 IST
Former England captain narrates experience of watching IPL match with SRK
May 23, 2020 17:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.