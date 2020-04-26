Sections
BCECEB Polytechnic diploma admission: DECE (LE) 2020 registration deadline extended

BCECEB has extended the deadline to register for its Diploma Entrance Competitive Exam (lateral entry) also known as DECE (LE) 2020 till May 10.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 13:01 IST

By Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(Praful Gangurde)

Bihar Combined  Entrance Competitive Exam Board (BCECEB) has extended the deadline to register for its Diploma Entrance Competitive Exam (lateral entry) also known as DECE (LE) 2020 till May 10. Earlier, the last date was April 26 which has been extended considering the hardships faced by the aspirants during registration due to the lockdown.

Aspirants who have not yet registered for the DECE 2020 can register online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in before May 10.

Important Dates:

Application closing date - May 10 (11:59 pm)

Last date of payment through Challan after submission of Online Application form of Registered candidate : May 11 (Upto Banking hour)



Last date of payment through Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card after submission of the Online Application Form of Registered Candidate : May 12 (11:59 P.M.)

Online Editing of Application Form : May 13 to 16 (11:59 P.M.)

Issue of Online Admit Card : To be notified later on.

Proposed Date of Examination : To be notified later on

