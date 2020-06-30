Sections
Home / Education / BECIL Recruitment 2020: 35 vacancies for Accountant, Lab Assistant and others on offer

BECIL Recruitment 2020: 35 vacancies for Accountant, Lab Assistant and others on offer

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in a prescribed format on or before July 15, 2020.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 15:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BECIL Recruitment 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) on Sunday invited online applications for the recruitment of Accountant, Lab Assistant, and others on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in a prescribed format on or before July 15, 2020. However, the application forms will be submitted from Monday to Friday between 10:00 am to 04:00 pm only.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 35 vacancies for Accountant, Lab Assistant, and other positions at BECIL. Out of which, 3 vacancies are each for MTS, Patient Care Coordinator (PCC), and Junior Lab Technologist, 2 each for Liftman, Data Entry Operator, Phlebotomist, Cashier, Lab Assistant, Accountant, Radiographer (Male & Female), and Receptionist, and one each for Driver, Supervisor (Biomedical), Supervisor (Mechanical), Supervisor (IT), Supervisor (Civil), Supervisor (Electrical), Patient Care Manager, Account Executive, Corporate Executive, and Administrative Executive.

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while for candidates from SC/ST/Physically handicapped category, the registration fee is Rs 250. The application fee needs to be submitted by demand draft only drawn in favor of BROADCAST ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS INDIA LIMITED payable at New Delhi.



Candidates can submit applications along with the requisite documents to the Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Head Office: 14-B, Ring Road, I.P. Estate, New Delhi-110002 on or before 15 Jul 2020.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Alaya F drops hair extensions in hilarious video from dance rehearsal
Jun 30, 2020 16:33 IST
Telangana postpones all entrance examinations for admission into various courses
Jun 30, 2020 16:33 IST
‘Some players don’t need an armband to lead’: Hussain on Stokes
Jun 30, 2020 16:32 IST
‘One of my top 5 innings of all time’: Pant recalls ton against Sunrisers
Jun 30, 2020 16:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.