Bengal govt postpones 2021 state school board final exams till June

Bengal govt postpones 2021 state school board final exams till June

The examinations are usually held in March but the state is likely to face the assembly polls in March or April next year.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Representational image. (HT file)

The final examinations of the West Bengal government’s secondary and higher secondary boards will be held in June 2021, state education minister Partha Chatterjee announced on Wednesday.

All schools in Bengal are closed since March and classes are being held online. The syllabus for both secondary and higher education have already been reduced by more than 30 per cent to reduce pressure on students. The qualifying examinations for both tests have also been done away with.

“The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education and the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education have both informed us that they want to hold the final examinations in June next year. We have asked them to decide the schedules of the examinations and announce accordingly,” Chatterjee said on Wednesday afternoon.

The Central Boards of Secondary Education has already reduced its syllabus and postponed the 2021 examination.

