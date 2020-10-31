Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Bengal ranks first in decline of school dropout rate: Survey

Bengal ranks first in decline of school dropout rate: Survey

West Bengal occupies the top position in the decline of dropout rate among school students during 2018-2020, the ruling Trinamool Congress said in a statement quoting a national survey.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 08:43 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Kolkata

(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

West Bengal occupies the top position in the decline of dropout rate among school students during 2018-2020, the ruling Trinamool Congress said in a statement quoting a national survey.

According to the Annual State of Education Report (ASER) 2020, the school dropout rate in the state declined from 3.3 per cent to 1.5 per cent while it went up from four per cent to 5.5 per cent at the national level, the statement said.

The dropout rate in some bigger states like Karnataka, Telangana and Rajasthan was 11.3 per cent, 14 per cent and 14.9 per cent respectively, the statement said quoting the survey conducted among 52,227 families of 16,974 villages in 584 districts of 26 states.

According to the survey, West Bengal also holds the first position in the country in terms of text books provided to the students with 99.7 per cent coverage, while in bigger states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, the same stands at 79.6 per cent, 60.4 per cent, 95 per cent, 34.6 per cent and 80.8 per cent respectively, the statement said quoting the report.



“West Bengals initiative to continue education during the COVID-19 pandemic through digital and other electronic modes has also been acknowledged in the report,” it said.

Chairman of the Syllabus Committee Aveek Majumder told PTI, the significant decline in the dropout rate was made possible by the continuous efforts of the state to ensure that not a single child, including girls, left studies due to financial reasons.

“We have been following a policy where every child in state-run and state-aided school is given text books according to the curriculum decided by the syllabus committee. This has been going on for past several years. The high percentage is a reflection of that policy,” he said.

During the pandemic, the school education department ensured that students were imparted tutorials in the best possible manner as the institutions were closed, Majumder said.

“From tutorials on TV channels to online classes, every possible alternative was adopted in the present situation. In madrasas, parents were given study materials during midday meal distribution on certain dates and the guardians returned the home tasks on designated dates later on,” he said.

Asked if classes can be resumed on TV channels with no definite information on school reopening yet, Majumder said, “we will go by the advisory of the state and decide accordingly”.

The ASER report is an initiative by the Pratham Education Foundation which conducts a survey in the entire country every year.

Pratham is one of the largest non-governmental organisations in the country which works towards providing quality education to underprivileged children.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AIIMS to submit proposal for phase 3 trials of Covaxin next week
Oct 31, 2020 03:13 IST
Alarm over new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; Centre may step in
Oct 31, 2020 07:00 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 31, 2020 08:33 IST
7.0 magnitude earthquake with 196 aftershocks kills 22 in Turkey, Greece
Oct 31, 2020 08:04 IST

latest news

Assam JEE proxy candidate case: Search on for coaching centre owner, IT professional
Oct 31, 2020 09:02 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Kavita reveals personal details about Eijaz behind his back
Oct 31, 2020 08:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: AIIMS to submit proposal for phase 3 trials of Covaxin next week and all the latest news
Oct 31, 2020 08:55 IST
PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on 36th death anniversary
Oct 31, 2020 08:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.