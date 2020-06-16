Sections
Home / Education / Bengal students build ‘ayurvedic sanitisation tunnel’ to disinfect people entering school

Bengal students build ‘ayurvedic sanitisation tunnel’ to disinfect people entering school

Twelve people can be disinfected inside the tunnel at a time, a spokesperson of the Memari Crystal Model School said on Tuesday.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 11:19 IST

By Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini, Kolkata

Representative photo of disinfection tunnel (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Students of a private school in East Burdwan district of West Bengal have built an ‘ayurvedic sanitisation tunnel’ to disinfect people entering the educational institute.

Twelve people can be disinfected inside the tunnel at a time, a spokesperson of the Memari Crystal Model School said on Tuesday.

The ‘ayurvedic sanitiser’ contains camphor oil, menthol and thyme oil, he said, adding that the tunnel was built at the Technology Club workshop in the school by students under the supervision of teachers.

“The herbal disinfectants will automatically be sprayed on the people entering the tunnel,” the spokesperson said.



Generally, sodium hypochlorite is used as a disinfectant but it can cause adverse effects on humans. Such is not the case with herbal sanitiser, he said.

An ayurvedic sanitisation tunnel was earlier installed at the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum in Kolkata.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US Rep. Ilhan Omar’s father dies due to coronavirus
Jun 16, 2020 12:04 IST
As migrants’ return slows down, Covid-19 cases decline in Bihar, UP, Jharkhand and MP
Jun 16, 2020 12:04 IST
Supreme Court notices to Centre, IRDA on plea seeking insurance cover for mental illness
Jun 16, 2020 11:58 IST
Shekhar Kapur reveals he spoke with Heath Ledger hours before his death
Jun 16, 2020 11:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.