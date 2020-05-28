Sections
Home / Education / Bengaluru Central University will be developed at Rs 150 crore

Bengaluru Central University will be developed at Rs 150 crore

After chairing a review meeting of the University, the DCM, who is also in-charge of Higher Education Department, made some suggestions to upgrade the University into a world class campus, his office said in a release.

Updated: May 28, 2020 09:22 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bengaluru

Representational image. (Unsplash)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said that the Bengaluru Central University’s campus will be developed at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

“We will soon give administrative approval for taking up works.

Educational and sports complexes will be constructed in the 31-acre land available with the University.



In the first phase, Rs 100 crore will be set aside for construction of educational buildings and restoration of historical buildings.

In the second phase Rs 50 crore will be released for construction of sports facilities,” Ashwath Narayan said.

“There are 800 students now. We will introduce new courses besides integrated under graduate and post graduate courses.

I have given directions to create a facility where 50,000 students can learn,” he added.

Stating that equal importance is given to sports and fitness of students, the DCM said, a separate sports cell would be set up,where multi game facilities would be provided.

This also includes a 400 meter track, besides a walking path around the campus.

He said that the campus would be made environment friendly, with rain-water harvesting facility to store at least four lakh to five lakh litres to be set up.

There are also plans to set up 125kv Solar Plant, he said, adding that the campus would have green cover where students can sit and learn in the midst of nature.

