Beware of fake datesheet of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams being circulated: PIB

PIB urged people to beware of this fake datesheet claiming to be that of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

Updated: May 16, 2020 14:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Saturday said that a fake whatsapp message claiming to be the datesheet of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination is circulating on the social media. PIB urged people to beware of this fake datesheet claiming to be that of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

PIB has tweeted a fact-check regarding this on its official twitter handle.

“Claim - A whatsapp forward claiming to be Date Sheet of #CBSE Board examination for Class 10th & 12th.#PIBFactCheck: #Fake forwards. Union HRD Minister @DrRPNishank will be releasing the date sheet for the same at 5 pm today,” PIB wrote this on Twitter.



Earlier today, Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal informed the students that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the complete date sheet for the remaining board exams of class 10th and 12th, today at 5pm on the microblogging site, Twitter.



