Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Beware of fake MHA notice on schools to remain closed till November 30 being circulated: PIB

Beware of fake MHA notice on schools to remain closed till November 30 being circulated: PIB

PIB urged people to beware of this fake notice claiming to be from Ministry of Home affairs (MHA). The bureau has tweeted a fact-check regarding this on its official twitter handle.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 15:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Sunday said that a fake notice claiming that schools and colleges will continue to remain closed till November 30, 2020, is circulating on the social media. PIB urged people to beware of this fake notice claiming to be from Ministry of Home affairs (MHA).

PIB has tweeted a fact-check regarding this on its official twitter handle.

“A headline of an order claims that, all schools to remain closed till 30th November. #PIBFactCheck : This Headline is MISLEADING. Decision on opening of educational institutions is left to States/UTs as per MHA’s September order, which is valid till November, 2020,” reads the tweet.

 

According to the MHA Guidelines, state and Union Territories will decide when to reopen schools and colleges and when they can begin the physical classes.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
Nov 01, 2020 16:01 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen chief commander Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 17:08 IST
CSK vs KXIP Live: Deepak Hooda keeps KXIP going in Abu Dhabi
Nov 01, 2020 17:05 IST
Nitish Kumar govt is anti-woman, Congress ups ante in Bihar
Nov 01, 2020 16:27 IST

latest news

NEP’s approach is to realise new system aligned with 21st century education goals: Kasturirangan
Nov 01, 2020 17:05 IST
Big cat recaptured 24 hours after it escaped from cage in Kerala
Nov 01, 2020 17:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress attacks govt on women’s safety in UP, Bihar and all the latest news
Nov 01, 2020 16:57 IST
KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates
Nov 01, 2020 17:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.