Sections
Home / Education / Beware of fake recruitment notice being circulated in our name: India Post

Beware of fake recruitment notice being circulated in our name: India Post

The fake recruitment notice, according to India post, is about vacancies at India post for staff car drivers, Grameen Dak Sewaks or Administrative officers.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 13:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India Post. (HT File)

The India Post has urged public to beware of a fake recruitment notice being circulating in its name on a private job portal Joblagi.com. The fake recruitment notice, according to India post, is about vacancies at India post for staff car drivers, Grameen Dak Sewaks or Administrative officers.

India Post has tweeted a notice regarding this on its official twitter handle.

“General public is hereby intimated that the company details of IndiaPost mentioned on joblagi. com are FAKE. No such recruitments have been invited for any of the mentioned posts of staff car drivers, Grameen Dak Sewaks or Administrative officer by DepartmentOfPosts, Min.of Comm,” reads the tweet by India post released on June 12.  

Candidates should always go to the official website of India post at indiapost.gov.in to verify about the genuineness of any notification issued by them.



Meanwhile, India Post has recently invited online applications for the GDS recruitment of Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Post Master, and Dak Sevak posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before July 7, 2020.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Pakistan got it totally wrong’: Waqar Younis on loss to India in 2019 WC
Jun 19, 2020 13:18 IST
Beware of fake recruitment notice being circulated in our name: India Post
Jun 19, 2020 13:16 IST
MHA caps rates at private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment in Delhi
Jun 19, 2020 13:14 IST
‘Sushant Singh Rajput had 3-4 projects in hand,’ says Kamal Jain
Jun 19, 2020 13:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.