Beware of fake social media pages operated in our name: ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday issued a circular to all its members and students to beware of the fake social media pages and the circulation of fake news spreading through these pages. The circular has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

In the circular, the institute has asked the students and its members to only believe in the notices issued on the institute’s official social media pages. The institute has also asked students to promptly report any such circulation of fake news to the concerned authority.

“It may be noted that posting and forwarding fake and derogatory content on these Social Media Platforms is a violation of the law. Therefore, ICAI hereby warns such social media accounts and the persons controlling them to immediately cease and desist such platforms that are illegal and ICAI reserves the right to initiate appropriate coercive actions both under criminal as well as civil laws,” reads the notice.

Here are the official ICAI social media pages:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Youtube

Instagram