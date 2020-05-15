Sections
Home / Education / Beware of fake social media pages operated in our name: ICAI

Beware of fake social media pages operated in our name: ICAI

In the circular, the institute has asked the students and its members to only believe in the notices issued on the institute’s official social media pages.

Updated: May 15, 2020 19:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday issued a circular to all its members and students to beware of the fake social media pages and the circulation of fake news spreading through these pages. The circular has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

In the circular, the institute has asked the students and its members to only believe in the notices issued on the institute’s official social media pages. The institute has also asked students to promptly report any such circulation of fake news to the concerned authority.

“It may be noted that posting and forwarding fake and derogatory content on these Social Media Platforms is a violation of the law. Therefore, ICAI hereby warns such social media accounts and the persons controlling them to immediately cease and desist such platforms that are illegal and ICAI reserves the right to initiate appropriate coercive actions both under criminal as well as civil laws,” reads the notice.

Here are the official ICAI social media pages:



Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Youtube

Instagram

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 19:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
May 15, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 20:18 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No Indian athlete to compete abroad this year: AFI chief Sumariwalla
May 15, 2020 20:40 IST
Karnataka sees another record rise of Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 1000-mark
May 15, 2020 20:38 IST
Himachal high court to start functioning from May 18
May 15, 2020 20:37 IST
37-year-old woman immolates herself at Baltana
May 15, 2020 20:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.