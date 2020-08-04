Bhagalpur’s Shrestha Anupam bags AIR 19 in UPSC exam, studied 10-15 hours daily

Shreshta Anupam who hails from Bhagalpur district has bagged 19th rank in UPSC exam, results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Anupam has pursued chemical engineering from IIT-Delhi.

He has pursued his early education from Bhagalpur. He has completed his matriculation from St. Joseph’s High School Bhagalpur.

He said, “I used to study 10 to 15 hours daily to cover syllabus. For entertainment, I used to read novels but I dedicated most of my time to study.”

His father Dilip Kumar Amar has also pursued Masters in Arts from Delhi University while his mother Asha Devi is Masters in Science.

Amar said, “Cracking UPSC was my dream which remained unaccomplished. I had attempted civil services exam during my student life but could not get success. My son has fulfilled my desire. I am proud over his success and living my dream with his success.”

Shrestha said, “My mother always encouraged me to work hard. I honestly prepared for the exam for my father. I am happy to see him happy and satisfied. My maternal relatives also motivated and helped me to achieve my goal I am grateful of all.”

SAMASTIPUR

Om Kant Thakur, a native of Samastipur district has bagged 52nd rank in the civil services exam-2019. Son of a progressive farmer, Kedar Nath Thakur, hailing from Gohi village in Warisnagar block of Samastipur district, Om Kant had earlier obtained 396th rank in UPSC-2017 exam. He was allotted ITS. It was his fourth attempt.

Om Kant did his schooling from Samastipur and further studies from a government college in Muzaffarpur. He got admission in NIT, Patna and obtained a B Tech degree in computer science in 2011. He left his job at a company to prepare for the civil services exam.

(with input from Bishnu K Jha)