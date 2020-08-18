BHU Admit Card 2020 for PG entrance test to be released soon, here’s how to download

Sections
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will soon release the admit card for its post graduate entrance test (PET) 2020 on the official website at bhuonline.in. Here’s how to download.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 11:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BHU PET Admit Card 2020 soon (PTI)

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will soon release the admit card for its post graduate entrance test (PET) 2020. After the admit card is released, candidates who have successfully registered for the exams will be able to download it from the official website at bhuonline.in.

BHU entrance tests will be held in two phases. In the first phase, BHU will conduct entrance tests for all Postgraduate programmes, LLB (3-years), BEd, BEd-Special Education, BP ED, BFA and BPA while in the second phase, the university will conduct exams for undergraduate programme.

According to the revised schedule, the first phase of exam will be held from August 24 to 31 while the second phase of exam will be conducted between September 9 and 14.

BHU in an official notice had notified that the admit card will be released one week prior to the exam. Candidates of BHU PET 2020 should expect their admit cards anytime soon.



How to download BHU PET Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website at bhuonline.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads BHU PET Admit Card 2020

Key in your login credentials like registration number and password

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

