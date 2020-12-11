Offline classes in BHU to start after semester exams in January 2021: Admin

Amid ongoing dharna, the BHU administration on Thursday evening decided that the institutes, faculties, centres and hostels will be opened for the final year students of graduation, post graduation and research scholars soon after upcoming semester examination scheduled to begin from January 5. Government’s instructions and protocols to keep Covid-19 infection away will be followed strictly.

The university has given this in writing to the students on Dharna in the campus.

BHU public relations officer Dr Rajesh Singh said that the decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar and attended by directors of different institutes of BHU, deans of different faculties, examination controller, chief proctor Prof OP Rai, and registrar Dr Neeraj Tripathi.

Around a month ago, the university administration constituted committees to prepare the report regarding opening of the departments in their respective faculty keeping in view the present situation of global pandemic Covid-19. Each faculty was asked to suggest standard operating procedure to check spread of Covid-19.These committees submitted their report.

Singh said that the reports of the committees were discussed for opening the university in a phased manner. After extensive discussion on various aspects, it was decided that following the guidelines and standards issued by the Government of India for the prevention of Covid-19, various institutes, faculties, departments, centers and hostels will be opened for the final year students of graduation, post graduation after the upcoming semester examinations.

Singh said that it was also agreed in the meeting that the semester examinations commencing from January 5, 2021 will be conducted in open book exam mode as per the previously announced academic calendar. As per Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government for opening the faculties, departments, it will take time to make health related preparations, cleaning of hostels and library and spraying of disinfectants. But it will be completed by the university in minimum time.

Singh said a schedule will be prepared by various faculties for starting classes which will be uploaded on the university website. After the university opens, students will have to follow Covid-19 standards and students living in hostels will have to submit a “No Objection Certificate” certified by their parents. The format of this will also be uploaded on the university website.

Singh said that for the convenience of the students, the Central Library will be opened soon as per the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government of India so that 300 students can study in two shifts (150 students per shift) in the central library every day. Information in this regard will soon be uploaded by the library administration on the university website.