BHU PET results 2020 declared at bhuonline.in, here’s direct link to check

Candidates who have appeared in the theory exams can check their results online at bhuonline.in by using their roll number and date of birth.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 10:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has declared the result of the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) 2020 for Theory exams on its official website.

The varsity conducted the BHU postgraduate entrance tests 2020 from August 24 to 31, 2020.

“Counseling for admission to various courses covered under PET-2020 is likely to commence from 08.10.2020 and for UET 2020 from 10.10.2020. Call letters will be issued electronically only. All the candidates are advised to visit the University Entrance Test Portal (www.bhuonline.in) every day for counselling schedule, cut-off marks, offer of admission, fee payment deadline, hostel allotment, etc,” reads the notice flashing on the official website.



Direct link to check BHU PET results 2020

How to check BHU PET results 2020:

Visit the official website at bhuonline.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Theory Results PET 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The BHU PET 2020 theory results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future references.

