BHU prepares to be amongst top 500 global universities

With an aim to be a part of top 500 universities of the world, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is expanding its international hostel, building smart classrooms, upgrading graduate and postgraduate laboratories, and beautifying its campus under the institute of excellence (IoE) scheme, said BHU public relations officer Dr Rajesh Singh.

Giving details of achievements of BHU in last one year, Dr Singh said that the government had sanctioned Rs 1000 crore under IoE scheme a few months ago to the university for upgrading infrastructure, academic and research facilities, laboratories, central and departmental libraries within five years.

Work has already started for upgrading academic and research facilities. The international hostel of 110 rooms is almost ready. It will help the university attract more foreign students.

He said with the financial support of the ministry of human resource development and union ministry of health and family welfare, a super speciality block worth Rs 200 crore has been built in BHU.

After being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is already functional. At present, it is providing medical services to Covid-19 patients. It is equipped with operation theatres, and biochemistry lab and pathology.

Moreover, bone marrow transplant and stem cell research centre have also been set up, construction of regional eye centre with an estimated cost of Rs 38.5 crore is about to be completed.

Singh said that with the financial support of union human resource development ministry, a central discovery centre, equipped with state of the art facilities, for research in basic and practical science is also being set up.

A SATHI centre with an estimated cost of Rs 125 crore is being set up in BHU. Under one roof, there will be facilities for innovation, entrepreneurship and development of startups.

He said that a centre for Vedic science has been set up in the university for research and to establish a link between ancient Indian knowledge and modern science. The centre will also work for reestablishing the excellent sources of knowledge, Vedas and its wide area and will also study their effect in understanding modern science and technology.

BHU has also signed an MoU with solar energy corporation for setting up a solar energy centre and a green energy centre for study in this field.

Dr Singh said that 369 research projects worth over Rs 157 crore are underway in the university.