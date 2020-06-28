BHU Recruitment 2020: 479 teaching and Group ‘A’ vacancies notified, apply before July 31

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has issued an official advertisement to fill 479 teaching and Group ‘A’ vacancies.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bhu.ac.in on or before July 31, 2020. However, the last date for submission of downloaded application forms along with enclosures is August 3, 2020.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved, EWS, and OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable online application fee of Rs 1000. Candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories are exempted from the payment of registration fee. The last date for fee submission is July 31, 2020.

The candidates who have earlier applied for the Rolling Advt. No. 01/2017-2018 & 01/2018-2019 are also required to apply afresh against this advertisement through online.

The candidates who have earlier applied against Rolling Advt. No.01/2019-2020(Post Codes: 30234; 30235; 30236; 30237; ; 30240; 30241; 30243; 30244; 30247;30249; 30250; 30251; 30252; 30254; 30255; 30256; 30257; 30258; 30259; 30260; 30262; 30263; 30264; 30265; 30268; 30300; 30305; 30352; 30357; 30359; 30372;30393; 30396; 30397; 30398; 30399; 30400; 30401; 30410; 30420; 30441) may apply afresh through online / update their application form and need not pay the application fee. Their eligibility and other terms and conditions shall be considered on the last date of submission of application of the said advertisement.

The candidates who have applied against earlier Advt. No. 03/2013-2014 & 06/2016-2017 (Post Code-1536) shall apply afresh online against new postcode i.e., 10193.