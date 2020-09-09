Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / BHU UET, PET answer key 2020 released, check and raise objections now

BHU UET, PET answer key 2020 released, check and raise objections now

BHU UET, PET answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check the provisional answer key and challenge it by providing appropriate representations online at bhuonline.in on or before September 11, 2020, until 11 pm.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 17:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BHU UET, PET answer key 2020. (HT file )

BHU UET, PET answer key 2020: The Banaras Hindu University on Tuesday released the provisional answer key of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) 2020 and the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check the provisional answer key and challenge it by providing appropriate representations online at bhuonline.in on or before September 11, 2020, until 11 pm.

For each objection raised, candidates are required to pay an online processing fee of Rs 100, which will be refunded if the objection is found to be correct.

The BHU UET and PET 2020 examinations were conducted on August 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, and 31, 2020.



Direct link for BHU UET 2020 answer key.

Direct link for BHU PET 2020 answer key.

How to challenge BHU UET/PET 2020 answer key:

1. Visit the official website at bhuonline.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to challenge questions and answers UET/PET 2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Select the examination

5. Key in your credentials and login

6. The BHU UET/PET 2020 answer key will be displayed on the screen

7. Select the question number from the drop down, you wish to challenge. After selecting the question, you will see different type of objections related to a question and its answer options. You may choose anyone or more than one objection area by clicking the check box

8. Click ‘Save your Claims’ and move to next screen

9. Click on ‘Pay Fee and Save your Claims’

10. Pay the processing fee

11. Submit

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
Sep 09, 2020 16:35 IST
US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize: Report
Sep 09, 2020 17:14 IST
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
Sep 09, 2020 16:57 IST
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Sep 09, 2020 16:16 IST

latest news

Sarfaraz Ahmed had reservations playing last T20I: Misbah-ul-Haq
Sep 09, 2020 17:19 IST
Bihar schools gearing up for partial reopening from September 21
Sep 09, 2020 17:18 IST
Hansal Mehta, Apurva Asrani condemn demolition of Kangana’s property
Sep 09, 2020 17:15 IST
Hit by Covid-19, EPFO to pay 8.5% interest for FY 20 in two instalments
Sep 09, 2020 17:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.