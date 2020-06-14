BIEAP 2020: Apply for re verification, recounting of marks now, here’s a step by step guide

Sections
Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has started the application process for recounting and scanned cum re verification of answer scripts for both 1st and 2nd year students. Here’s how to apply.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 11:38 IST

By hidnustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has started the application process for recounting and scanned-cum-re verification of answer scripts for both 1st and 2nd year students.

Candidates who want to get their copies recounted will have to pay Rs 260 per paper while those who want to apply for re verification and want a scanned copy of the evaluated answer scripts have to pay Rs 1300 per paper. Candidates can apply online at bie.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply is June 22.

BIEAP has already declared the intermediate first and second year results on June 12. A total of 59% students passed the first year exam while 63% students passed the second year exam. This year over 10.6 lakh students had appeared for the intermediate exam out of which 5.77 lakh were first year students and 4.88 lakh were second year students.

How to apply for recounting, re verification of copies:

Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in

Click on Students tab provided on the homepage

Click on the re verification link or recounting of marks link

A new page will open

Key in your roll number, date of birth and email Id and then click on Get Data

You will get the data of the papers you have appeared for

Select the paper you want to get reverified

Pay application fee and submit.

Direct link to apply for revaluation

Direct link to apply for recounting of marks

This year, the first year result is declared with subject wise marks as the grading system that was started last year has been cancelled. However, the second year students who were marked under grading system in their first year will get the subject-wise grade points like last year.

