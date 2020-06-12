Sections
Home / Education / BIEAP Manabadi Inter Results 2020 out, check pass percentage here

BIEAP Manabadi Inter Results 2020 out, check pass percentage here

BIEAP Manabadi Inter Results 2020 declared. Check pass percentage of Andhra Pradesh Board 1st and 2nd year results here.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BIEAP Manabadi inter results 2020 out. (HT File)

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has declared the intermediate results for 1st and 2nd year students. This year a total of 59% students have passed the first year examination while the pass percentage of 2nd year exam is 63%. As compared to last year the pass percentage for first year exam has recorded a dip of 1% and a dip of 9% for the second year exam. In the year 2019, the pass percentage for first year was 60 while for 2nd year exam, the pass percentage was 72. In the year 2018, a total of 62% students passed the first year exam while 73.3% students passed the second year exam. Out of the total of 10,65,155 students, 4.88 lakh appeared for second year exam while the remaining 5.77 lakh students appeared for first year exam.

Direct link to check AP Inter first year (general) result

Direct link to check AP Inter second year (general) result

Krishna district has topped with a pass percentage of 70 followed by Srikakulam district. This year also girls outperformed boys.

Students can check their AP Inter results online at bie.ap.gov.in. They will have to key in their roll number and other login credentials to check their Andhra Pradesh intermediate result online. Students have been marked on the basis of grading point system.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Did Captain America predict the coronavirus in 2011? Screengrab goes viral
Jun 12, 2020 16:46 IST
Invest in fixed deposit to master the risk and return conundrum
Jun 12, 2020 16:43 IST
BIEAP Manabadi Inter Results 2020 out, check pass percentage here
Jun 12, 2020 16:48 IST
Corbett Tiger Reserve to reopen after 3 months, tourists limited to 3 zones
Jun 12, 2020 16:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.