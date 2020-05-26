Sections
Bihar 10th Result 2020: 80.59% pass BSEB matric examination

Bihar 10th Result 2020: This year 14,94,071 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 7,29,213 were boys and 7,64,858 were girls.

Updated: May 26, 2020 13:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

The Class 10th or matric exam 2020 result of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) was announced on Tuesday in which 80.59% of students have passed.

This year 14,94,071 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 7,29,213 were boys and 7,64,858 were girls.

Bihar Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma on Tuesday announced the results of the Bihar Board class 10 examination 2020. RK Mahajan, Additional Chief Secretary, Bihar Education Department along with the BSEB chairman Anand Kishor were also present when the results of BSEB matric exams was declared .

A total of 12, 04,030 students passed the BSEB matric exam in which 5,90,545 are boys and 6,13,485 girls.



The BSEB conducted the class 10 board exam between February 17 to 24. across 1368 examination centres.

In view of the Covid-19 lockdown, the board had to stop the evaluation of answersheet midway. The evaluation process was resumed on May 6 and was completed last week.

Bihar Board declared the results of the BSEB class 12 exam 2020 on March 24, 2020.

Last year, there was an increase in the pass percentage, which reached 80.73% from 68.89% in 2018.

