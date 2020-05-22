Sections
Home / Education / Bihar 10th result 2020: BSEB Board Matric result 2020 likely today after 5 pm

Bihar 10th result 2020: BSEB Board Matric result 2020 likely today after 5 pm

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB is likely to announce Bihar matric results 2020 on Friday after 5 pm. Check full details here.

Updated: May 22, 2020 10:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nilesh Mathur,

Bihar Board 10th result 2020 likely today after 5 pms

Bihar Board 10th result 2020 is likely to be declared on Friday evening. According to Live Hindustan, the BSEB matric result is expected to be declared after 5pm on Friday.

Lakhs of students are waiting for the BSEB 10th results but the Bihar board has still not given any confirmation regarding the date and time of result.

More than 15 lakh students have registered for the BSEB 10th exam this year. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor had earlier told Hindustan Times that the Bihar board is trying its best to declare the results as soon as possible. He also said that Bihar Board 10th result will be declared anytime after May 20.

BSEB was expected to declare the Bihar board 10th results 2020 by the end of March or beginning of April. However, the result got delayed due to the Coronavirus disease outbreak in the country.



Bihar Board 10th result 2020: How to check your result after declaration

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in. Click on the result link flashing on the homepage that says Bihar Board matric result 2020. Key in your credentials like roll number, roll code and registration number and submit. Your result will appear on the display screen.

Click here for full coverage of Bihar Board 10th result 2020

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

RBI extends loan moratorium by additional 3 months
May 22, 2020 10:49 IST
India’s chance of touring Australia 9 on a scale of 10, says CA CEO
May 22, 2020 10:51 IST
Bihar 10th result 2020: BSEB Board Matric result 2020 likely today after 5 pm
May 22, 2020 10:54 IST
Juventus to train in ‘larger groups’ as all players test negative
May 22, 2020 10:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.