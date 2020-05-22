Bihar 10th result 2020: BSEB Board Matric result 2020 likely today after 5 pm

Bihar Board 10th result 2020 is likely to be declared on Friday evening. According to Live Hindustan, the BSEB matric result is expected to be declared after 5pm on Friday.

Lakhs of students are waiting for the BSEB 10th results but the Bihar board has still not given any confirmation regarding the date and time of result.

More than 15 lakh students have registered for the BSEB 10th exam this year. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor had earlier told Hindustan Times that the Bihar board is trying its best to declare the results as soon as possible. He also said that Bihar Board 10th result will be declared anytime after May 20.

BSEB was expected to declare the Bihar board 10th results 2020 by the end of March or beginning of April. However, the result got delayed due to the Coronavirus disease outbreak in the country.

Bihar Board 10th result 2020: How to check your result after declaration

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in. Click on the result link flashing on the homepage that says Bihar Board matric result 2020. Key in your credentials like roll number, roll code and registration number and submit. Your result will appear on the display screen.

Click here for full coverage of Bihar Board 10th result 2020