Bihar 10th Result 2020 to be announced on May 26 at onlinebseb.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the BSEB matriculation examination conducted from February 17 to 24, 2020, can check their results online at onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com.

Updated: May 25, 2020 15:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar Board class 10 result 2020 on Tuesday at 12:30 pm on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the BSEB matriculation examination conducted from February 17 to 24, 2020, can check their results online at onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor in a press statement informed that the BSEB matric result 2020 will be announced by the state Education Minister Krishana Nandan Prasad Verma at 12:30 pm.

Over 15 lakh candidates had appeared for the Bihar Board class 10th exam. Earlier, the board had announced that the Bihar Board class 10 result 2020 will be declared by the end of March or at the beginning of April.



How to check BSEB Bihar matric result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at onlinebseb.in

2. Key in your roll number and roll code

3. The BSEB matric result 2020 will appear on the display screen

4. Download the results and take its print out for future references.

