Bihar 31st Judicial Services Exam 2020: Application date re-extended

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar 31st Judicial Services Exam 2020: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has decided to re-open the application window for 31st Judicial Service 2020 on its official website. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

As per the notice, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Judicial services examination online at bpsc.bih.nic.in from August 31, 2020. The last date for submitting an online application is September 12, 2020. However, the last date for fee submission is September 5, 2020.

Earlier on March 9, BPSC had released the official notification for the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Exam. There are a total of 221 vacancies which will be filled through the BPSC 31st Judicial exam.

How to apply for BPSC 31st Judicial Services Exam:

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on Apply online tab given at the left side of the page

Click on B.P.S.C. Online Application link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the ‘Apply Online’ link given beside the BPSC 31st judicial services competitive exam

A registration form will be displayed on the screen

Fill in the requisite information and submit

Login by using your registration number and other credentials

Fill in your application form

Deposit your application fee and submit