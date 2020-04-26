Bihar BCECEB- ITICAT 2020 registration deadline extended due to lockdown

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has extended the last date to register for Industrial Training Institute - Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2020 till May 10. Earlier, the registration window was scheduled to close on April 26. This has been done considering the hardships faced by the applicants due to the lockdown in view of Covid- 19.

Aspirants who wish to take admission in industrial training institutes of Bihar can apply for BCECEB ITICAT 2020 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Who are eligible?

Students who have passed the class 10th (matriculation) examination from Bihar Board or CBSE with maths and science as main subjects can apply. Those who are currently in class 10th and awaiting results can also apply.

Candidates can download the prospectus from the official website of BCECEB for full details. Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and click on ITICAT apply online link given on the homepage.

Check official notice here

Important Dates:

Online Registration Closing Date : May 10

Last date of payment through Challan after submission of Online Application form of Registered candidate : May 11 (Upto Banking hour)

Last date of payment through Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card after submission of the Online Application Form of Registered Candidate : May 12 (11:59 P.M.)

Online Editing of Application Form : May 13 to 16 (11:59 P.M.)

Issue of Online Admit Card : To be notified later on.

Proposed Date of Examination : To be notified later on